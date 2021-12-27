LPAC Foundation to host 7th annual speakeasy fundraiser

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Performing Arts Center Foundation will host its seventh annual fundraiser, dubbed THE SPEAKEASY, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 8 p.m.

“Step back into the 1920s for an evening filled with frivolity, fun, and flair. Kick up your heels to the boisterous on-stage antics of Grammy-nominated California Feetwarmers while trying your hand at blackjack, poker, craps, and roulette for a chance to win fabulous prizes,” organizers said in a news release.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the LPAC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Federal Tax ID# 95-4221909), which provides arts for local youth, ticket support and bus funding assistance to thousands of Antelope Valley students, workshops on local school campuses, and awards an annual performing arts scholarship in support of higher education within the arts.

The LPAC Foundation’s Board of Directors consists of R. Steven Derryberry, president; Tim Fuller, vice president; Timothy Doerfler, treasurer; Ric Garrison, M.D., secretary; as well as directors, Gretchen Anton, Mark V. Bozigian, Shawn Cabey, Jennifer Duke, Harvey Holloway, Bill Silva, and Becky Smith.

Tickets to THE SPEAKEASY are $50 per person and may be purchased online at www.lpac.org, at the LPAC Box Office located at 750 W. Lancaster Blvd., by phone at 661-723-5950, or through any of the LPACF Directors. For more information, visit www.lpacf.org or contact the LPAC Foundation office at 661-723-6096 or info@lpacf.org

