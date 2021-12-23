Palmdale seeking applicants for Measure AV grant funds

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will begin taking applications from local non-profit organizations and businesses for Measure AV grant funding on Jan. 10, 2022. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 27 at 5 p.m.

““We’re fortunate that we have even more revenue coming in from Measure AV than we expected,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

“Thanks to local Measure AV funds, grant opportunities are available for city of Palmdale small business, nonprofits, and other eligible agencies,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “These grants are designed to provide an equal opportunity for non-profits and community businesses to do great things for seniors, youth sports, mental health, the homeless, public safety, the faith communities, veterans and more.”

Measure AV was a ¾ cent sales tax that was approved by Palmdale voters in Nov. 2020. To learn more about the program and process, a virtual workshop will take place on Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. to explain more about the program and procession. Registration is required and available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/1128/Grant-Opportunities.

For more information on the grant program including eligibility and requirements, visit https://cityofpalmdale.org/1128/Grant-Opportunities.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

