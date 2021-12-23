Palmdale, Lancaster city halls to close for Christmas & New Year’s holidays

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 27 through Monday, Jan. 3 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, as part of a cost saving unpaid furlough. City offices will reopen for regular business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

During the furlough, public works crews will be working through the furlough to handle any emergencies that may arise. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in City parks and landscaped areas. To report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays, residents may call 661-267-5338. Issues may also be reported online at www.CityofPalmdale.org/Report.

Residents may also use the City’s Text My Gov service by texting HI to 661/780-PALM (661/780-7256). Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as pothole, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an autogenerated response with an answer or a link to the city’s website containing relevant information.

Maintenance functions such as street sweeping and park maintenance will continue during the furlough. In the event of emergencies residents may call our emergency number at 661/267-5338 and staff will respond. Palmdale’s furlough does not affect local Los Angeles County Sheriff’s or Fire services.

The Palmdale City Library will be closed to those services Friday, Dec. 24, Saturday, Dec. 25, Friday, Dec. 31, Saturday, Jan. 1, Sunday, Jan. 2 and Monday, Jan. 3. The Library will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. Online services will be available during the closure at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) will be closed during the furlough but hold regular food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants must be in line by 3:30 p.m. The following week, food service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Thursday, Jan. 6 also from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Palmdale Transportation Center will remain open providing Metrolink, Greyhound and FlixBus service. Metrolink will use Sunday schedules for Dec. 24 and 31, and regular weekend schedules for Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1 and 2.

Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will close Friday, Dec. 24 and reopen on Jan. 3, 2022. During the furlough, the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Services will offer a modified box lunch schedule at Legacy Commons on Dec. 27, 28, 29, and 30, and Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. Registration is required. There will be no lunch program on Dec. 31. Call Legacy Commons at 661/267-5904 for more information.

The Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 will be closed during the furlough. It will reopen Saturday, Jan. 8 and begin its regular hours: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Palmdale Business Licenses

New or renewal business licenses may be paid through our Business Support Center (BSC), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The BSC may also be contacted by phone at 661/247-8384, or email at Palmdale@HdLGov.com. Business licenses may be paid online 24 hours a day, seven days a week by visiting https://Palmdale.HdLGov.com . Please note that the City has transitioned to a new system and customers may need to contact the BSC for new account numbers and codes to pay online.

Palmdale Parking & Administrative Citations

Parking and administrative citations may be paid online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Citations during the furlough, 24 hours 7 days a week. Citations may also be paid or disputed by phone by calling 866/420-2894, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the furlough, tow releases may be paid at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 750 East Ave. Q in Palmdale.

Lancaster

All city of Lancaster offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Limited staff will be available for in-person services from Dec. 27-29. City offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s. City offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 3.

Lancaster City Hall has fully reopened for in-person services and is taking the appropriate safety precautions to keep residents and staff safe in alignment with the State of California’s reopening guidance.

Lancaster City Hall’s regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The City Maintenance Yard normal hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

[Information via news release from the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster.]

–