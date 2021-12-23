Newsom orders state healthcare workers to get COVID booster shots by Feb. 1

Gov. Gavin Newsom set a Feb. 1 deadline for all health care workers across California to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Newsom said “protecting our front-line heroes and employees” was a critical step in beating back the COVID-19 surge being fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

“That’s why we led as the first state in the nation to require all health care workers to be vaccinated,” Newsom said. “And we’re really proud of those partnerships, our providers, the remarkable support we received from organized labor as well as community clinics, not just the hospitals, that supported that effort. And that led to extraordinarily high vaccination rates for our health care workers.

“It kept staff working, kept the morale high, kept their immunity strong. But we recognize now that just being fully vaccinated is not enough with this new variant,” Newsom said. “And we believe it’s important to extend this requirement to getting that third dose, to getting boosted.”

All California health care workers were mandated earlier this year to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate required healthcare workers to receive their second dose of vaccine by Sept. 30. The deadline announced by Newsom Wednesday for health care workers to get the booster dose is Feb. 1. The governor insisted that the state was still holding its own in the fight against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, but he noted that metrics are trending upward. He said the state’s testing-positivity rate is 3.3% this week, up from 2.3% last week.

“That’s a big increase in just one week,” Newsom said.

One week ago, the state announced 5,400 new COVID infections, but Wednesday that number is nearly 11,000.

“So almost a doubling of cases in one week, and a positivity rate that increased substantially,” Newsom said. “So you can do the math on this to get a sense of the challenge that we all face here in the state, country and around the rest of the world.”

The governor said there were no immediate plans to extend the booster requirement to other sectors, such as state employees, adding, “Hopefully we won’t have to consider that if all of our other interventions are successful.”