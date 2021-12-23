Lancaster awarded $8.4M to renovate ﻿El Dorado Park

California State Parks has awarded the city of Lancaster more than $8.4 million to complete a full renovation and upgrade of El Dorado Park, located at 44501 5th Street East.

Lancaster was one of more than 100 communities that received a total of $548.3 million in grant funding from the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization program as part of the “Outdoors for All initiative,” which aims to improve and create new parks in underserved communities to give all Californians access to parks and open space.

“While the city is immensely proud of our 20 parks and open spaces, our goal is to make sure every resident has easy access to parks and the great outdoors,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “Parks, green space, and public amenities bring joy and connection to a community, so we are eager to get started on this impressive improvement project.”

Lancaster will use the grant to construct a new community center, a half-court basketball court, a splash pad, a skate spot, a plaza with tables, two picnic shelters and pathways. Crews will also be renovating and expanding a playground, including a new swing set and inclusive play equipment, as well as a jogging path and exercise stations. The funds will also help to improve lighting, landscaping, and seating to make the park safe and accessible for all.

Residents can learn more about the El Dorado Park renovation at www.parksforcalifornia.org/project/21179.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

