Joe Davies Heritage Airpark closed over the holidays

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, located at 2001 Ave. P, will be closed Christmas and New Year’s weekends, Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1 and 2. It will reopen the weekend of Jan. 8 and 9.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

About Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 is a family friendly, uniquely Palmdale destination centered around displays of aircraft that portray the rich aerospace heritage and present the historical significance of United States Air Force Plant 42 in a way that generates pride among residents and prestige among peers.

Visitors to Joe Davies Heritage Airpark may view a collection of aircraft flown, tested, designed, produced or modified at United States Air Force Plant 42. The airpark includes 21 retired military aircraft on static display, plus a 1/8 scale model of the B-2 Spirit, an AGM-28 Hound Dog Missile, a B-52, a C-46, and various aircraft components. When fully developed, the airpark will showcase over 40 retired military and civilian aircraft.

For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/airpark.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

