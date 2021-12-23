Average LA, Orange County gas prices unchanged

LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Thursday, remaining at $4.672, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is a half-cent less than one week ago and 3.2 cents lower than one month ago but $1.482 more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 4.4 cents since hitting the record high of $4.716 on Nov. 27.

The Orange County was also unchanged, remaining at $4.637, one day after dropping four-tenths of a cent. It is eight-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 3.7 cents lower than one month ago but $1.462 higher than one year ago. The Orange County average price has dropped 5.2 cents since moving within one-tenth of a cent of equaling its record high Nov. 26.

“I’m not certain that we’ll see prices climb again in California, at least in the short run,” Jeffrey Spring, the corporate communications manager of the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

“Wholesale prices have been trending down in recent days and the U.S. Energy Information Administration noted Wednesday that demand was down nationally. But that may just be due to the holidays. The next two weeks will provide us with more significant data about the future of gas prices.”

