Winners announced in Palmdale City Library’s ‘Native American Heritage’ essay contest

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library has announced the winners of its Native American Heritage and History month essay contest.

The winners are:

9th to 12th grade

Ambernai Todd , 1st place

, 1st place Cruz Anthony Herrera, 2nd place

6th to 8th grade

Lincoln Erfle , 1st place

, 1st place Jacob Erfle , 2nd place

, 2nd place Cleofe Bustillo , 3rd place

, 3rd place Sa’Nye Marie Todd, 4th place

The essay contest theme was “Why is it important to represent Native American voices, experiences, and perspectives?”

The contest ran from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.

“Here at Palmdale City Library, we love to encourage discovery, learning, inclusiveness and sharing of ideas,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “That’s why we encourage youth in our community to participate in our essay contests. We will honor the contest winners at the Library Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, and invite the public to attend.”

The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is open seven days a week. For more information, call 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–