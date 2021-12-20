Prime Lights returns to Lancaster’s Prime Desert Woodland Preserve

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster is hosting “Prime Lights” at the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve, located at 43199 35th Street West. This popular and festive holiday light experience is currently open to the public and will run from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 3, 2022. There is no cost to enjoy this display.

During the holiday season, the Preserve is transformed into a magical experience for visitors of all ages. The Preserve features thousands of colorful lights twinkling across trees, shrubs, and the pavilion; a fun, walk-through, illuminated tunnel; joyful holiday scenes including a manger; a fireplace hearth with stockings hung above; and multiple stars, wreaths, and fully decorated Christmas trees of all types. Visitors can stroll through while enjoying upbeat music of the season.

In previous years, participants have described “Prime Lights” as enchanting, inspiring, and captivating.

“We are thrilled to be able to once again host Prime Lights and the wonder of the holidays,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “Join us and enjoy the beauty, warmth, and good cheer of the holidays with your family, friends, and community.”

Restrooms are available and a ranger will be on-site. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook: Prime Lights @ PDW.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

