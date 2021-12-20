Lancaster celebrates grand ﻿opening of The Marriott Residence Inn

The city of Lancaster partnered with InSite Development and Midas Hospitality recently to celebrate the grand opening of a new 78,500 square-foot addition to The BLVD – The Marriott Residence Inn of Downtown Lancaster.

“This is what Lancaster is all about,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 16. “Beautiful, modern developments like this are exactly what The BLVD needs, and we have a lot of people to thank for making this dream a reality.”

Artwork for the hotel was curated by Andi Campognone and Lancaster’s Museum of Art and History. Each piece was chosen to honor the Valley’s legacy in aerospace, with pieces from the MOAH collection. The lobby and each level of the hotel include scenes from local aviation history, with each piece of artwork accompanied by labels and QR codes to help visitors learn more about the specific art piece and how it relates to the Antelope Valley.⁠

Construction of the hotel started during the pandemic in January of 2020. The Marriott Residence Inn of Downtown Lancaster is currently open to guests and includes an outdoor pool area and fitness center.

