Groundbreaking held for new community solar project in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A groundbreaking was held Wednesday, Dec. 15, for a new community solar project aimed at increasing customer access to clean power in Lancaster.

The Lancaster solar project is a partnership with Southern California Edison’s Community Renewables Program, and it is one of only two Community Renewables Program projects in the state to provide off-site renewable energy to households and commercial entities, according to developers Kuubix Global.

“We are thrilled to partner with Southern California Edison’s Community Renewables Program, which will across the region increase customer access to renewable energy,” said Josh Butt, CEO, Kuubix. “I’m proud of our Kuubix team’s unwavering support to lower barriers to entry for residents, businesses, and government entities to source affordable clean energy for their power needs.”

When operational, the 3 MW-AC solar facility is expected to generate renewable energy to power approximately 1,200 homes in SCE’s service territory. The Community Renewables Program allows customers to receive a portion or all of their energy needs from renewable power by subscribing to the program with Kuubix. Customers who subscribe to the program would not experience any change in their service and will receive a credit on their energy bill based on the amount of renewable energy purchased. Any power that is not subscribed to by a customer is sold back to SCE at a wholesale rate.

“Three out of four Californians have a strong interest in buying clean energy and paying into programs to support renewable energy programs,” said Sean Andrews, Executive Vice President, Kuubix. “However, nearly 75% of households and 70% of businesses are unable to install their own solar unit or other renewable power generation system for a variety of reasons, including lack of rooftop space or access, shaded roofs, they rent or lease their property, live in multi-unit buildings or lack access to financing. This project will remove these barriers by allowing customers to purchase renewable energy off-site.”

Kuubix will develop and build out the 3 MW project while Solegreen Renewable Energy will invest in and own the solar project and its energy-producing capabilities.

The project is expected to be operational in late 2022.

[Information via news release from Kuubix Global.]

