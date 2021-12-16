Fire damages strip mall in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A fire damaged part of a strip mall in Palmdale on Thursday and left one person injured, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, on the 800 block of East Palmdale Boulevard. Responding firefighters extinguished the flames in about 40 minutes, according to the the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire damaged a party supply store and a private post office box rental business, according to a witness at the scene.

One person was taken to a hospital, but the person’s condition was not immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information on the incident was immediately available.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when/if more information becomes available.

