5 planes available for adoption at Airpark through Palmdale’s “Adopt-a-Plane” program

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 has five aircraft available for adoption as part of its Adopt-a-Plane program.

“We have several volunteer groups who have ‘adopted’ 17 aircraft at the park,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Coordinator Gabriel Garcia. “On the second Saturday of each month, volunteer groups will clean the aircrafts and display area at the park. Due to the pandemic, the program was interrupted, and we now have five aircraft that need to be adopted.”

The planes available for adoption include: the Navy A-4 Skyhawk, WWII C-46 Commando, X-55A, F-86, and B-2 Spirit (1/8 scale model). Among the adoption duties include picking up trash and debris, pulling weeds, and keeping dirt and dust off the planes by pressure washing them.

“If your group is looking for a way to get involved in the community, this program provides an excellent opportunity with a minimal time commitment,” Garcia said. “We’d love to hear from you.”

As part of the program, groups will receive the following recognition: signage next to the adopted aircrafts, group name on City of Palmdale website, invitation to attend any special events at the airpark, recognition of volunteers on an annual basis at an awards ceremony.

To learn more about the Adopt-a-Plane program, visit https://cityofpalmdale.org/214/Adopt-a-Plane, or contact Gabriel Garcia at 661-267-5611 or ggarcia@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

