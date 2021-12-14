Holiday music featured at the Palmdale Playhouse this weekend

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse will wrap up its holiday entertainment this weekend with two festive musical presentations to celebrate the season.

On Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m., the West Coast Classical Adagio String Orchestra, Prelude Strings Orchestra, Jazz Improvisation, Flute Choir, Wind Ensemble, and Encore Strings Orchestra will present “Making Spirits Bright.” Attendees will enjoy beginning to pro-level musicians play an exciting, joyous program filled with popular holiday music. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors, students, military, and ages 12 and under.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m., West Coast Classical Concert and Symphonic Orchestras will present “Sounds of the Holidays.” Two 50-piece full orchestras will perform holiday favorites, which will be sure to create wonderful musical memories. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students, military, and ages 12 and under.

“We’re proud to present these two concerts full of your favorite holiday music,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Manager Kevin Altobelli. “The holidays are the perfect time to create musical memories together.”

The Palmdale Playhouse is located at 38334 10th Street East. Show tickets may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show. The Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand. For more information, 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

