Children’s Center announces changes to board of directors

The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley announced the retirement of one long-time member, the addition of a new member, and the appointment of executive board members for the coming year. The 11-member board is composed of volunteers who live and work in the Antelope Valley.

After serving on the board since 2012, Ken Lawrence, loan production manager for GEM Mortgage, has retired. His involvement with CCAV spanned more than two decades. During that time he was instrumental in fostering new partnerships and financial relationships for the center, including establishing CCAV as the local charity beneficiary for Subaru’s Share the Love campaign.

“Ken has been a mentor, contributor, and leader whose invaluable support and guidance have made the Children’s Center a better place,” said CCAV Executive Director Sue Page. “We are extremely grateful for his devotion to our mission and will truly miss his expertise.”

Angela Daughtry has joined the board. She is the recruitment and outreach manager for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Los Angeles. Daughtry has an extensive background in social services and healthcare, including serving as a victim witness advocate for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia; multiple roles with CASA in Los Angeles and Savannah, GA; and various volunteer positions. She holds a Master of Arts in educational leadership and student affairs and Bachelor of Science in communications from Eastern Michigan University.

“I am excited for the opportunity to leverage so many aspects of my background to help the Children’s Center continue to grow and meet community needs,” said Daughtry. “I have a heart for those who are going through difficult situations, especially children, which makes CCAV a perfect fit.”

The board appointed its executive board members for 2022, which include:

President Samantha Schmitz , co-owner of Lucky Luke Brewing Company, has been on the board since 2015. This marks her second three-year term as board president.

Vice President Joe Acosta, local business owner, joined the board in 2016. This also will be his second term as board vice president.

, local business owner, joined the board in 2016. This also will be his second term as board vice president. Lori Fischer , a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker A Hartwig Company, has been appointed treasurer. The daughter of one of CCAV’s founders, Fischer has been involved in the organization since its inception. She has served on the board since 1995, including 17 years as board president and one as secretary.

Joshua Ginsberg, founder of Digi-VUE Advertising, was appointed secretary. He joined the board in 2018. This is his first time serving on the executive board.

“Our board members come from diverse backgrounds and bring a variety of perspectives, which is immensely valuable as we continue to serve the community amidst ever-changing circumstances,” said CCAV Board President Samantha Schmitz. “I look forward to serving with each of them in the coming year.”

[Information via news release from the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

