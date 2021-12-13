Residents encouraged to provide input on Palmdale City Council redistricting, public meeting set for Dec. 14

PALMDALE –The Palmdale Advisory Redistricting Commission will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the Palmdale City Council Chamber, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B, to review submissions of redistricting draft maps and public input.

The meeting is open to in-person attendance, and attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The city of Palmdale is in the final stages of its city council redistricting process which, upon completion, will determine the boundaries of city council voting districts for the next 10 years. Using public input on communities of interest and submitted maps from residents, the Palmdale City Council will adopt a new map in accordance with the FAIRMAPS Act, which states districts must be:

Geographically contiguous (each district should share a common border with the next).

Respectful of the geographic integrity of local neighborhoods or communities in a manner that minimizes its division.

Drawn with easily identifiable boundaries that follow natural or artificial barriers (rivers, streets, highways, rail lines, etc.).

Drawn to encourage geographic compactness with boundaries, not drawn for purposes of favoring or discriminating against a political party.

Residents are encouraged to share their preferences, draw their own maps and provide feedback on draft maps by Jan. 3, 2022, for the Palmdale City Council to consider when making a final decision. Following the Dec. 14 meeting, there will be three more upcoming public meetings:

, at 5:30 p.m. – The Advisory Redistricting Commission will review draft maps and public input that was received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, which is the final deadline to submit maps and feedback on draft maps for consideration. During this meeting, the commission will determine its map recommendations for the City Council’s final adoption. Jan. 12, 2022 , at 7:30 p.m. – City Council will hold a public hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting. The City’s demographer will present the draft maps along with direction given by the Advisory Redistricting Commission. Members of the public will have an opportunity to provide feedback on draft maps and share their input on preferred district boundaries.

, at 7:30 p.m. – City Council will hold a public hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting. The City’s demographer will present the draft maps along with direction given by the Advisory Redistricting Commission. Members of the public will have an opportunity to provide feedback on draft maps and share their input on preferred district boundaries. Feb. 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. – City Council will hold its final public hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting. The City’s demographer will present the final draft maps being considered and the City Council will select a map for adoption.

How to Draw A Map

Paper and online mapping tools and tutorials are available on the Draw A Map page [here] of the City’s redistricting website for residents to access at their convenience. Community members can submit as many maps as they would like throughout the redistricting process. Draft maps can be submitted to Redistrict2021@CityOfPalmdale.org. The deadline to submit maps is Jan. 3, 2022.

Public meeting materials, draft maps, virtual meeting links, past meeting recordings and additional redistricting resources can also be accessed through the city of Palmdale’s redistricting website at www.DrawPalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

