Information sought in fatal hit and run in Palmdale

Local detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision in Palmdale early Sunday morning that claimed the life of a pedestrian in his 20s.

The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, on 25th Street East, just south of Crosspointe Drive, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate in the early morning hours… a pedestrian was struck by an unknown black vehicle, which was driving southbound on 25th Street East. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the news release states.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a man in his 20s, according to Sarah Ardalani at the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“The black vehicle sustained traffic collision damage to the front passenger side and is missing the passenger side mirror,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone who was in the area during the time of the collision is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips at http://lacrimestoppers.org.

–