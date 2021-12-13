Authorities ID men killed in wrong way crash on Pearblossom Highway

PEARBLOSSOM – Authorities have identified the driver and passenger who died early Saturday morning in a head-on collision on Pearblossom (138) Highway.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Grant Molino of Rancho Cucamonga and the passenger as 46-year-old Jason Hernandez of Victorville, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

The fatal crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, on state Route 138 near 133rd Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol.

Molino and Hernandez were in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane when it crashed head-on into a 2020 Ford sedan. The collision caused the Chevy pickup to overturn and land on its roof, and Molina and Hernandez were pronounced dead at the scene. Both men were not wearing seatbelts, the CHP report states.

The driver of the Ford sedan, the lone occupant inside the vehicle, was not injured in the collision, according to the CHP report. It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Antelope Valley area office at 661-948-8541.

