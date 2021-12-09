Write a “Letter to Santa” at the Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library is inviting residents to write a letter to Old St. Nick as part of its Letters to Santa program. Participation is free and open to all ages.

Letters to Santa postcards are available at the Library’s front desk, near a special North Pole mailbox.

“Come by the Library to grab one of our very special Letters to Santa postcards from now until our holiday party on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. and we’ll send them to the North Pole for you,” said Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith. “Send Santa your seasons greetings and maybe even a request or two.”

The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

