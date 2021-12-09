Lake LA shooting leaves one in critical condition

LANCASTER – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the Lake Los Angeles area late Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, near 150th Street East and Avenue N, according to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Responding deputies found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were released by the sheriff’s department.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when/if more details become available.

–