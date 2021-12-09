Assault with a deadly weapon arrest leads to recovery of 50 firearms in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Local deputies recovered approximately 50 firearms during a search warrant operation to arrest a man accused of pointing a gun at a woman’s head over a parking space in Palmdale, authorities announced Thursday.

The incident that triggered the search warrant operation happened on Dec. 1.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies were flagged down near 10th Street East and Avenue R, and they were told that a woman had been confronted by a man over a parking spot located behind a beauty salon, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim stated the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed the firearm at the victim’s head. The victim, who was in her vehicle at the time, left the scene prior to making contact with the deputies,” the news release states.

“Through investigative procedures, the deputies were able to identify the suspect and immediately responded to the 900 block of East Avenue R, where a containment of the area was immediately established. Callouts were made to the suspect, while a search warrant was obtained due to a weapon being used in the commission of the crime,” the news release states.

“During the operation, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. As a result of the search warrant, approximately 50 firearms were recovered at the scene,” officials said in the news release.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of assault weapons. The suspect’s father was also arrested for being in possession of assault weapons. Both men were booked at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400.

