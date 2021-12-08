Palmdale Library offers two new drop-off points for books

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library is providing its customers with two new drop-off locations to return borrowed materials.

Secure drop receptacles are now available at Domenic Massari Park (north parking lot), 37716 55th St. East; and Marie Kerr Park, 39700 30th St. West.

“We are very happy to do whatever we can to remove barriers to our community members using their Library,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “These two new book drops represent just one more way that we are able to do this.”

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm; and Sunday from 1 to 5 pm.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661/267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale City Library.]

