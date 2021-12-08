Palmdale City Library to host annual holiday party Dec. 15

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host its annual holiday party on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the holidays with our patrons,” said Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith. “We’ll have treats and music, and some HoHoHo-holiday fun for the whole family.”

The Palmdale City Library , located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale City Library.]

