Children’s Center offering 8 days of free family-oriented events

LANCASTER – The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is spreading cheer with eight days of free holiday-oriented activities at two neighborhood wellness homes in Lancaster. The homes, which are owned by the city of Lancaster, are located at 422 East Landsford Street and 1102 W Avenue H-5 in Lancaster.

The “8 Days of Frosty Fun” activities are available all day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

“8 Days of Frosty Fun” schedule of festivities

Dec. 13 — Holiday bingo (win a gift card)

Dec. 14 — Cookie decorating

Dec. 15 — Photos with Santa — 9 a.m. – noon (Landsford) and 1-3 p.m. (H-5)

Dec. 16 — Holiday meal — 4:30-7 p.m.

Dec. 17 — Snow day and hot cocoa bar

Dec. 20 — DIY ornaments

Dec. 21 — Paint a winter scene

Dec. 22 — Toy giveaway

“What better way to spread joy this holiday season than by providing fun, free, festive activities for local residents?” said CCAV Executive Director Sue Page. “We are excited to utilize our wellness homes to connect with the community while doing something enjoyable together.”

Founded in 1988, the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma. For more information, visit ccav.org.

[Information via news release from the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

–