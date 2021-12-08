“A Magical BLVD Christmas” returns to Lancaster this Saturday

LANCASTER – Carolers, dazzling light displays, and sledding in real snow are just a few of the highlights of “A Magical BLVD Christmas,” a free family event returning to downtown Lancaster this Saturday.

It’s happening from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, on Lancaster Boulevard, between Beech and Gadsden avenues.

“The City Council and I are so excited to get back to our favorite holiday celebration. We look forward to this event, spending time with family and our community, every year,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex. Parris said in a news release.

This year’s event will feature a Christkindlmarkt for Christmas crafts and food, live entertainment, numerous holiday scenes, and various local vendors catering to attendees shopping for the holidays. For children, the event will feature train rides, crafts in Santa’s Workshop, sledding in real snow, and Santa spreading Christmas cheer.

“This is a wonderful event for the whole family to get out and relish this holiday season with our community,” organizers said in the news release.

The city of Lancaster will comply with LA County COVID-19 safety regulations. For more information on this event, visit www.cityoflancasterca.org/magical.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

