The union representing Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies is asking a judge in to declare that the Board of Supervisors does not have legal authority to suspend or fire deputies for noncompliance with the county’s mandatory vaccination order.
The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs sued Los Angeles County on Friday, also seeking an award of attorneys’ fees and costs associated with bringing the case to court. A representative for the county could not be immediately reached for comment on the Los Angeles Superior Court complaint.
On Aug. 4, the Board of Supervisors established a mandatory vaccination policy requiring all county employees, including those employed by the sheriff’s department, to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The board maintains it has the legal authority to subject those failing to comply to disciplinary action, including being fired.
But according to the union’s suit, that disciplinary power rests exclusively with the sheriff; and the current holder of that office, Alex Villanueva, has said he will not enforce the county’s vaccination policy due to the adverse impact on his ability to ensure public safety.
“Thus, the parties are in fundamental disagreement as to whether the county, acting through its Board of Supervisors, may impose disciplinary action on department employees,” the lawsuit states.
“It is imperative for ALADS and its represented employees to obtain the instant declaratory relief so that such represented employees may govern their conduct accordingly,” the suit states.
3 comments for "LASD union lawsuit says supervisors lack authority to discipline unvaccinated employees"
Hmm says
D@mn.. you don’t like paragraphs I assume?.
Alby says
I’m not writing a book but maybe you should.
Alby says
The LASD just wants to go back to their normal life of violating other peoples social distance without facing legal repercussions and brag about it with their bar buddies. They’re lonely in their empty minds without their full swing of fascism in motion to give them buzzed stories to tell. They don’t care if you get the wicked flu or staph or beat up by gang members. They just want you to tread lightly around them and they’re tweaker relatives with inferiority while they suck up government money to suit their want of control and moral superiority. If these bums, that know how to wiggle around the law, decide to be so-called civil servants, then they damn right should be fully vaccinated because should they attempt to apprehend an innocent person, that innocent person might decide to fear for his\her life from the potentially devastating affects of covid19+ and attempt to “stop” them however necessary regardless of the consequences. They can’t tell the difference between their arse and a hole in the ground… Let alone they are ignorant about civil rights, so why should others pay for it?