Officials upset with placement of sexually violent predator in Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – Elected officials are speaking out against a judge’s decision to allow a sexually violent predator to reside in the Antelope Valley.
Lawtis Rhoden, 72, was either convicted or pleaded guilty to multiple child rapes and other sexual assaults in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties and Nashville, Tennessee, beginning in 1969.
He was committed to California’s Department of State Hospitals after spending nearly 20 years in state prison. The Orange County Superior Court found him suitable for supervised release in 2019, setting off a long process in which officials worked to find a location for him to reside amid predictable opposition from residents and politicians.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Megan Wagner ruled Friday, Dec. 3, that Rhoden will be placed in the Antelope Valley under supervised release.
“With this ruling, Judge Wagner has made a decision that blatantly dismissed the concerns voiced by the community. I am frustrated and feel the concerns of my constituents fell on deaf ears,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.
“It’s no secret — the Antelope Valley is being targeted for placements of sexually violent predators due to its rural nature. The current geography meets the legal requirements. But, children and families are the ones who will bear the true burden of the court’s decisions,” Barger continued. “This community deserves to feel safe and secure in their homes and in their neighborhoods. I am still hopeful that this decision will be reversed through the efforts of our county’s district attorney, who plans to file an appeal of this decision.”
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, said Lancaster has 426 registered sex offenders, or one for every 373 residents, which he called unfair for its residents.
“Today’s ruling is appalling and a slap in the face to the hard- working families living in the Antelope Valley who shared their concerns with the court. This is the second sexually violent predator to be foisted upon the families in my district in the last few months — a dangerous trend that completely disregards the concerns and safety of the community,” Wilk said. “The continued placement of sexually violent predators like Rhoden in this one area of L.A County is absolutely wrong and so unfair to the families in this working-class family-oriented community.”
Rhoden will be under the care of the state-funded company Liberty Healthcare once he is released. The proposed placement address for Rhoden is 48040 25th Street East.
12 comments for "Officials upset with placement of sexually violent predator in Antelope Valley"
Tim Scott says
It is so tiresome watching our republican representatives wailing and gnashing their teeth about this when they are as responsible for it as anyone. Political stuntsmanship. They don’t make any effort to stop it, they just look forward to their misinformed faithful remembering how they wailed and continue to support them. ProTip: kick these lames out and elect representatives that aren’t powerless peons who are stuck at the kids table when decisions are made.
William says
The sexual predators do less longlasting harm then the Republican representatives McCarthy and Garcia.
Williamless says
@william tell that to the victims you waste of space.
Tone deaf Libs says
@william tell that to the victims, tone deaf dude , really tone deaf.
Disappointed says
That is the most ridiculous statement I have seen in a long time. William, I am very disappointed. You make many good points on the AV Times, but this is terrible.
Tim Scott says
Meh. As far as I have heard none of the sexual predators assigned to supervised “release” programs in the AV has ever been charged with any crime while under such supervision, so other than all the hand wringing and political opportunism I dunno that there has been much harm at all. On the other hand, the insurrectionists McCarthy and Garcia should be removed from office and imprisoned for their crimes, so sure they’ve done a lot more damage. I wouldn’t have worded it so bluntly, but William is accurate enough here.
Dim Scott. says
@tim yes ! Cause libs care way more about children. You’re awful.
Tim Scott says
It has absolutely nothing to do with “caring about children.” That should be so totally obvious that I genuinely don’t know how to make it any simpler for you.
Tim Pendejo says
Tim Scott is just a major libtard with zero common sense and super weak on fighting crime. Dude, kick rocks and move to Cuba PENDEJO.
Tim Scott says
LOL…you think insults are stronger in a second language? ProTip: if you want to get under my skin you have to earn some respect first. When you just make up some screen name out of the blue that isn’t gonna cut it, and when you obviously so weak that you can’t even do that and are just coat tailing on my screen name you have no shot at all. Even your fellow haters are looking at that and thinking that you are just lame.
Tim snot says
@timscott also, you can’t give pro tips as an amateur keyboard warrior , get active , get elected , turn pro, then you can give pro tips. Lol, so self absorbed it’s ridiculous.
Tim Scott says
How “active” do you think I need to get?
How many campaigns have YOU been a part of? As a volunteer? How about for pay? How many city councils have you addressed? How many by invitation?
If you wanna compare notes we can meet any time. But of course you won’t.
Pro tip: put up or shut up.