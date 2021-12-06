LA County announces new exec. dir. of Aging & Community Services

Los Angeles County announced Monday the appointment of Laura Trejo as Executive Director of Aging and Community Services under the Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services.

Her appointment is a critical development in the Board of Supervisors’ plan to establish a separate Department of Aging and Community Services by fall 2022, WDACS officials said. At that time, the county also will establish a new department dedicated to economic and workforce development. In her new role, Trejo will oversee the administration of older adult services, adult protective services, management of the county’s community and senior centers and help establish a coordinated strategy and service delivery system for older adults and adults with disabilities.

“I look forward to working with the Board of Supervisors, staff and community stakeholders to implement strategies and services that support the independence and dignity of older adults, adults with disabilities and their family caregivers,” Trejo said.

Trejo has more than 36 years of experience serving older residents in Los Angeles County. She served previously as the general manager for the city of Los Angeles’ Department of Aging, where she partnered with the county to establish and lead Purposeful Aging L.A. (PALA). She was also the district chief for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health from 1985 to 2002, where she led old adult programs.

“I am excited to have Laura Trejo join our county executive team and look forward to her strong leadership at the new Department of Aging,” Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis said. “Her years of experience at the city of Los Angeles’ Department of Aging, combined with her wealth of knowledge on issues that most affect older adults, will be instrumental in the county’s efforts to streamline programs and enact meaningful initiatives towards the quality of life advancement for this population which is often forgotten.”

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl noted that between 2000 and 2030, the county’s older adult population is expected to have doubled, making one in every five residents age 65 or older by 2030.

“The county’s new Department of Aging and Community Services is tasked with anticipating and meeting the needs of these county residents,” Kuehl said. “I’m so glad that we found just the right leader, Laura Trejo, who has had decades of experience serving our aging population, and brings an understanding that this new department represents an historic commitment by the county to our `silver population’ for generations to come.”

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

