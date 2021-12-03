Lancaster Station’s “Stuff a Humvee Toy Drive!” set for Dec. 15 at Target

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley residents are encouraged to participate in Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s 4th annual “Stuff a Humvee Toy Drive!”

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Target Store located at 43525 10th Street West.

Deputies will be collecting new, unwrapped toys throughout the day. Their goal is to fill a Humvee rescue vehicle with as many toys as possible. Deputies will distribute all of the toys to local families in late December.

Residents unable to stop by Target on Dec. 15 can visit the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station lobby any time before Dec. 20 to drop off new, unwrapped toys to station personnel. Residents should avoid donating stuffed toy animals or plush toys unless the items are individually enclosed in packaging from the manufacturer.

For more information on this event, contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

[Information via news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.]

–