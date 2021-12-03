“Holidays on Parade” kicks off with tree lighting at Palmdale Auto Mall

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in partnership with the Palmdale Auto Mall, will kick off the inaugural Holidays on Parade event with a tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Auto Mall, located at Carriage Way and Auto Vista Dr. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature an official lighting of a 30-foot Christmas tree, food trucks, treats, greetings from Santa and his elves, Victorian carolers, a 12-foot walk through ornament, Candy Cane Lane, reindeer garden, and artificial snow. Children can also write and decorate a letter to Santa and place it in the city’s special North Pole mailbox.

Immediately following the tree lighting event, the public will be invited to walk or drive through the entire Holidays on Parade light experience which will run from dusk to dawn Dec. 9 through 25.

“Join us as we celebrate the holidays as a community with a tree lighting ceremony that will ring in this new and festive light experience,” said Palmdale’s Management Analyst II Mica Schuler. “It’s a great opportunity for friends and family to get into the holiday spirit at this festive and fun light extravaganza.”

Visitors are advised to view Holidays on Parade by entering at 5th St. West and Auto Center Dr. It may be experienced as a drive or walk through and there will be many opportunities for photos.

This free holiday program is sponsored by the City of Palmdale, Palmdale Auto Mall, IBEW & NECA Electrical Workers Unions, and the Southwest Carpenter’s Union.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

