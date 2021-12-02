SoCal Edison: Qualified residents can receive $4K to lease/buy electric car

Southern California Edison announced Thursday that it is offering a $4,000 rebate to income-qualified customers who buy or lease pre-owned electric vehicles.

SoCal Edison has been offering a $1,000 rebate through its Pre-Owned EV Rebate program to residential customers who purchase or lease a used EV. But the electric company has now quadrupled the rebate amount for those who either live in a state-designated, income-qualified household or who are enrolled in certain state or federal income assistance programs.

“We want the benefits of clean transportation to be available to all our customers, including those who are buying pre-owned EVs,” said Carter Prescott, SoCal Edison’s director of Electrification. “And now we’re happy that we can provide additional help to customers who may need it.”

The utility has been offering rebates to its customers for new and used EVs since 2017. Earlier this year, the utility extended its program for used EVs to lend a hand to more cost-conscious customers seeking to go electric. Federal and state government programs also offer rebates and other incentives to lower the cost of buying new electric cars.

People can apply for the rebate at evrebates.sce.com.

–