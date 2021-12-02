“Sharpo Holiday Family Magic Matinee for Kids” this Sunday at Palmdale Playhouse

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East, will bring a special comedy and magic show to the stage on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m., with a presentation of Sharpo! Holiday Family Magic Matinee for Kids.

This age-appropriate interactive magic show with Sharpo! and magic holiday elves and fairies is tailored for younger audiences and includes time tested effects and routines that kids enjoy, including lots of laughs and balloon twisting.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for seniors, students, military, and ages 12 and under, and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com. New this year is self-selection seating for all Playhouse events.

Tickets for all shows may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show. The Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.

For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

