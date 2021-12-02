PWD to host workshop Dec. 9 on saving water, winterizing your home

PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District will host an informative workshop next week to help customers prepare their homes’ water pipes for the winter freezes and learn ways to save water.

The Water-Wise Workshop: Winterizing Your Home is happening from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the PWD office, located at 2029 East Avenue Q in Palmdale. This event is free and open to all Palmdale residents, but registration is required by visiting palmdalewd.seamlessdocs.com/f/Winter_Workshop. Masks will be required.

“We’re excited to be offering this workshop, especially when the nights will soon be freezing,” said PWD Resource and Analytics Supervisor Claudia Bolanos. “Not enough people pay attention to the water pipes in their homes in the winter. If not properly maintained, they could freeze, burst and cause a lot of damage.”

Workshop attendees will learn how to wrap their water pipes, other ways to prevent pipes from freezing, and water saving tips from the Water-Use Efficiency team. There will be information about available rebates for PWD customers and other water-saving programs. Attendees also will be eligible to win a $50 irrigation valve rock cover prize.

PWD is urging its customers to cut at least 15% from their everyday water usage to abide by California’s request and the implementation of Stage 2 of PWD’s 2020 Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

–