Man stabbed to death in Lancaster park

LANCASTER – A man was stabbed to death in a Lancaster park Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened around 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at American Heroes Park on the 700 block of West Kettering Street, between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending notification of his next of kin.

Sheriff’s detectives were still investigating the scene Thursday night and have released no other details regarding the incident. No suspect description was provided.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when/if more details become available.

