Average LA County gas price records first back-to-back drops since September

LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its first back-to-back decreases since Sept. 21-22 Monday, dropping two-tenths of a cent to $4.711.

The average price dropped three-tenths of a cent Sunday, its first decrease since Nov. 9 when it dropped two-tenths of a cent, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 16 times in the 18 days from Nov. 10 through Saturday, increasing 12.5 cents, setting records on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. It was unchanged on Tuesday and Friday.

The average price is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 13.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.556 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose four-tenths of a cent to $4.685 after back-to-back decreases totaling eight-tenths of a cent. It is 1.2 cents more than one week ago, 15.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.555 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County record high is $4.69, set Oct. 8, 2012.