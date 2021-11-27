Woman missing in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 25-year-old woman last seen in Palmdale.

Angelina “Angie” Gonzalez last contacted her family at 10:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. She was last seen at the intersection of Avenue R and 94th Street East.

Gonzalez is Latina, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has long wavy brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She has a tattoo on her right arm and a tattoo of a dragon on her left ribs.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.