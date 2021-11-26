Palmdale accepting applications for Measure AV Oversight Committee alternate

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council is accepting applications for one alternate member to serve on the Measure AV Oversight Committee to complete an initial term of two years, ending April 2023.

The Measure AV Oversight Committee ensures that the funds collected through the local ¾ cent transactions and use tax passed by Palmdale voters on Nov. 3, 2020, are expended for the purposes specified in the Measure AV ballot language. The City Council appointed a seven-member oversight committee for the purposes of reviewing, commenting, and making recommendations on proposed expenditures which may include, but not be limited to, receiving semi-annual reports from city staff each fiscal year on revenues and expenditures from the tax imposed by Ordinance No. 1549.

To qualify, candidates must live in District 4 in Palmdale or own a business in the city and be willing to serve a minimum of two years. Elected officials are not eligible.

Members of the committee meet bi-monthly on the fourth Wednesday of the month to review and provide input on proposed revenues and expenditures of funds. As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice, and if appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700 will be required.

The application is available at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/palmdale. Applications will be accepted until Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the City Clerk at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–