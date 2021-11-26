AV residents encouraged to participate in global day of giving on Tuesday, Nov. 30

LANCASTER – Citizens around the world will generously support nonprofit organizations on GivingTuesday, which occurs on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year. The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is encouraging local residents to keep their contributions in the community.

“There are a lot of unmet needs this time of year among AV residents, especially children,” said CCAV Executive Director Sue Page. “You can make a difference by supporting locally-based organizations that provide vital programs and services to our own children and families.”

As one such local organization, CCAV is trying to reach a single-day goal of $10,000 this GivingTuesday. For more than 30 years, CCAV has focused on addressing the effects of child abuse while simultaneously working to prevent it. It was founded by concerned citizens who wanted a community-based solution to a growing problem. CCAV continues that vision today and has been recognized as a fiscally transparent organization that judiciously manages donor contributions. Today, 92 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to helping local residents overcome trauma and other barriers to building a healthy future.

To support the Children’s Center this #GivingTuesday, visit ccav.org or text CCAV to 26989.

[Information via news release from the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

