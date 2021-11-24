Save 50% on tickets to ‘Sharpo! Courtroom Circus’ at the Palmdale Playhouse

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East, is offering 50% off tickets to Sharpo! Courtroom Circus: The People vs. Santa & Other Cases coming on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m.

Tickets ordered online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com with the promo code SHARPO50 will be half off the regular price while supplies last.

“If you’re looking for a fun and affordable activity to do with the kids during your Thanksgiving weekend, then we’ve got the deal for you,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Manager Kevin Altobelli. “Hurry and order now. There is a limited supply of tickets available at this great discount.”

In this People’s Court/Judge Judy-inspired interactive show, the comedic and snarky wisecracking judge hears short, improvised cases starring audience members as plaintiffs, defendants, and jurors in the Courtroom Circus, culminating with the main event — the trial of Santa! This hilarious affair features top improv actors as an overeager prosecutor running for district attorney’s office, and a public defender who may or may not have graduated from law school.

New this year is self-selection seating for all Playhouse events. When purchasing tickets at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, custom seat selection is also available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show. The Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.

For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

