Man stabbed to death in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man was stabbed to death in Palmdale Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in the 39500 block of Colchester Court, near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

No suspect description was provided, and no further information on the incident was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

