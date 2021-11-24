Man shot, killed in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 6:56 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, on the 37900 block of Palm Vista Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Palmdale Station deputies responded to an illegal shooting call for service that was soon updated to a gunshot victim at the location,” the news release states. “When deputies arrived, they found the victim inside the location suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. The 51 year-old male Black victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

No suspect description was provided. Detectives are canvasing the area for any witnesses and surveillance videos, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. No further information on the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

