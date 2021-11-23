Man arrested in Palmdale for assault on a bus

PALMDALE – A man is in custody Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted another man on a bus in Palmdale.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Palmdale Station responded at 9:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, to 38350 40th Street East on an assault call on an Antelope Valley Transportation Authority bus, said a Palmdale Station spokesman.

An argument broke out between a victim and the suspect and the suspect struck the victim with an expanded baton, authorities said.

The victim, whose name and gender were not immediately available, was taken to Palmdale Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition and the suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

