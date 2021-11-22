Woman, 28, with ties to Lancaster, Los Angeles area goes missing

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday circulated a photo of a 28-year-old woman who went missing Thursday, Nov. 18, and who has prior ties to both the Lancaster and Los Angeles areas.

Jessica Hildrethmais is currently a transient and her family is concerned about her well-being, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Hildrethmais was described as a 5-foot, 4-inch tall white female weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. It was unknown what type of clothing she was last wearing.

The sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau is urging anyone with information regarding Hildrethmais’ location to call them at 562-946-7173 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.