Palmdale City Hall to close for Thanksgiving holiday

PALMDALE – City of Palmdale administrative and business offices, the Palmdale Playhouse box office, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, Chimbole Cultural Center, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), and Palmdale City Library will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Administrative and business offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 29 ,at 7:30 a.m. The Palmdale City Library will reopen for phone and pick up services on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. The Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 will be open regular hours, over Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m,

To report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays, residents may call 661-267-5338. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in city parks and landscaped areas. Residents may also use the city’s Text My Gov service by texting HI to 661-780-PALM (661-780-7256). Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as pothole, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an autogenerated response with an answer or a link to the city’s website containing relevant information.

Library materials may be ordered, and online services such as Homework Help, and eLibrary may be accessed 24 hours a day, every day at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

Parking and administrative citations may also be paid online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations. Business licenses may be paid online 24 hours a day, seven days a week by visiting https://cityofpalmdale.org/156/Business-License-and-Permits.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

