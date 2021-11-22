LA County seeking local landlords to participate in housing voucher program

Local property owners who partner with Los Angeles County to accept Emergency Housing Vouchers for their rental units are eligible for up to $5,000 for new contract inspection repairs and $2,500 as a signing bonus for each unit leased to a voucher participant, the L.A. County Development Authority announced Monday.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated nearly 2,000 vouchers to the LACDA to assist families and people who are either experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness or were recently homeless. The vouchers can also be used by people fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking.
“This unprecedented global pandemic requires unprecedented actions to protect people experiencing homeless and other vulnerable populations,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis. “The additional monetary incentives being offered to property owners throughout the county to house Emergency Housing Voucher holders is a promising tool. I thank the Los Angeles County Development Authority for helping to lead innovative win-win solutions.”
The LACDA’s jurisdiction includes all unincorporated areas of the county, including Quartz Hill, Lake Los Angeles and Littlerock, and 62 incorporated cities, including Palmdale and Lancaster. A list of areas can be found at https://bit.ly/3xh4SWH.
“These robust incentives send a clear message to our property owner partners that we want to do all we can to make the program work for them, as well as for our families that are in dire need,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA executive director. “On top of incentive bonuses, we’re also willing to help subsidize the cost of repairs to bring a unit up to standard. which is an unprecedented benefit not likely to be found anywhere in the country.”
Property owners can also count on reliable monthly payments when leasing to voucher participants, as well as their property being listed for free. People who are interested can learn more by emailing LACDAincentives@lacda.org or calling by 626-586-1585. People who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and want to obtain a housing voucher can contact the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority at EHV@lahsa.org.
7 comments for "LA County seeking local landlords to participate in housing voucher program"
Stinger says
Be careful with anecdotal horror stories. The statistics do not bear them out over the group.
Yes. We have all heard horror stories of renters who have less concern for the property they are living in than most animals. Got it. We have also heard horror stories of landlords who have less concern for the condition of the property they are renting to humans that they would for animals, as well.
How many stories have you heard about great tenants who treated the rental property better than the owner? How many stories of fantastic landlords? Gee, not so many, huh?
Does this mean that all renters or landlords are horrible? Of course not. These stories represent extremes. MOST are average, not too great, not too horrible. But they are not the extremes of which we all tell each other about, are they?
DO use due diligence in renting properties and follow recommended guidelines. You can check with either city for free help and training in best practices for renting property. DON’T put too much stock into horror stories.
Kiki says
Dint do it they will destroy your property really bad not worth it.
Jose says
I have heard nothing but horrible experiences with housing subsidized families. They trash your home, cause intentional destruction ( busted doors, dry wall, windows, cement down drains etc) . Getting them to leave is another disaster and problem.
Paul says
Don’t do it !
They will trash your home, and the county will do nothing to reimburse you for the expenses related to repairing it. Plus, once you take them you cannot get rid of them, no matter what!
Take my word for it. I learned the hard way.
Jose says
Oh yeah! I have heard it over n over n over! I had one landlord on my street , who rented to a subsidized family. When the family finally left after a long battle, there was thousands of dollars of destruction and chaos in their wake.
It took months to repair everything! That landlord was done and never wanted to be a landlord ever again. He got rid of the home and vowed never to be the victim of that nonsense ever again!
Eric says
Unfortunately the cities and counties are throwing our tax dollars to alleviate a bigger problem. Section 8 is a huge failure and landlord
S I know have refused to rent due to damage and lack of care of their properties. The tenants need to have educational classes to teach basic things on how to take care of the place they rent. There used to be a good section 8 enforcement that would root out all the fraudulent renters, however the woke culture quickly labeled the enforcement as racist. Well now nobody will rent to the vouchers, so good luck to you
Stinger says
I am curious. By what metrics do you claim Section 8 to be a ‘huge failure?’