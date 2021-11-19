Unemployment rate dips again in LA County

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 9.4% in October, down from a revised 9.9% in September, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The rate in October 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was 12.4%.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the October jobless rate was 5%, the same as September.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.3% in October, down from 7.5% in September and below the 9.8% rate from October 2020. The comparable estimates for the nation were 4.6% in October, 4.8% in September and 6.9% in October 2020.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 41,400 jobs between September and October, reaching about 4.3 million. The trade, transportation and utilities sector added the most jobs, 9,800.

–