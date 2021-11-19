Average LA County gas prices near record highs

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday for the 12th time in 13 days, increasing a half-cent to $4.691, moving within 1.4 cents of matching the record high.

The average price has risen 10.2 cents the past 13 days, including one-tenth of a cent Thursday, to its highest amount since Oct. 11, 2012, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.3 cents more than one week ago, 18 cents higher than one month ago and $1.544 greater than one year ago.

The record price is $4.705, set Oct. 9, 2012.

“Wholesale Los Angeles gasoline prices have backed off their highest levels of the year during the past week, but it appears gas stations are still catching up with the increases from last week caused by statewide supply issues and high oil prices that have since backed down a little,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

