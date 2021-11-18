Two arrested in Palmdale after police pursuit

PALMDALE – Two men were arrested late Wednesday night after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase through residential streets in Palmdale.

Deputies responded to 27th Street East and E. Avenue R-12 at approximately 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, regarding a possible reckless driving suspect under the influence, said Lt. Jeffrey Rhea of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Palmdale Station.

When deputies approached the suspect’s vehicle, which Rhea described as a white Mazda, the suspects drove away and led deputies on a slow-speed pursuit through residential streets of east Palmdale.

During the pursuit, deputies saw one of the suspects throw an object out of the car, Rhea said.

Near Avenue R and 55th Street East, deputies caught up with the suspects and arrested them. They also recovered a firearm they believe belonged to the suspects, Rhea said.

Rhea said charges against the suspects were still pending and the case is under investigation.

