Lancaster, Palmdale announce Avenue M roadway reconstruction detour

LANCASTER – The Lancaster City Council this summer approved the award of PWCP 21-009, 2021 Summer Pavement Management Program (PMP), to Sully Miller Contracting Company in the amount of $6,351,895. As part of this project, the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale are moving forward with reconstructing Avenue M, from 3rd Street East to 4th Street East.

The work includes asphalt removals, soil stabilization through cement treatment, asphalt paving, shoulder backing, signing, and striping. To minimize the traffic impact, a detour has been scheduled to coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday.

From Nov. 17-25, traffic is being detoured along Avenue M, starting at Sierra Highway to Challenger Way. All traffic will be detoured north to Avenue L.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes while this construction is underway. Those who must travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic control devices, and to reduce their speeds as they approach the work zones.

Questions regarding this effort should be directed to Sully Miller Contracting Company at 800-431-9842.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

