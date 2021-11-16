There’s still time to register for Palmdale’s Family Volunteer Day

PALMDALE – Registration is open, and spots are available to participate in Palmdale’s sixth annual Family Volunteer Day this Saturday, Nov. 20.

Opportunities for volunteers include:

McAdam Park Beautification Project. From 9 a.m. to noon at the park, located at 38115 30th Street East, volunteers are needed to help install new benches and do other small improvement projects.

Thanksgiving baskets preparation. From 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers may stop by South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 E. Ave. Q-12 in Palmdale, to assist SAVES staff with preparing Thanksgiving baskets for distribution, or creating “Cards from the Heart” which will be distributed to seniors who are receiving a Thanksgiving basket from SAVES.

Kit assembly. At the Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers may choose to help create hygiene kits for the homeless, “Cards from the Heart,” assemble holiday dog treat kits, or prepare birthday boxes.

Holiday decorations. From 1 to 3 p.m. at Poncitlán Square, 827 East Avenue Q-9, volunteers will have the opportunity to help decorate the grounds for the upcoming holidays.

Family Volunteer Day, “powered” internationally by generationOn, is a global day of service celebrating the power of families who work together to support their communities and neighborhoods.

Registration is required and is available at https://signup.com/go/NVyzdff .

“Volunteering as a family amplifies the impact of your service, demonstrates to children the importance of giving back to the community, and provides valuable family memories,” said Management Analyst Terrie Zayas.

For more information, call 661-267-5473, or visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/Community.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–